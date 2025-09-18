Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Site Centers were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Site Centers by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 341,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 204,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Site Centers by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Site Centers by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Site Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Site Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Site Centers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

Site Centers Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:SITC opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. Site Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Site Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.