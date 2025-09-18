Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RWT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 40.39 and a quick ratio of 40.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.50%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

