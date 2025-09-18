Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $69.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.