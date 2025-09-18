Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 60,988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DHT were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in DHT by 85.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 564,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 259,276 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in DHT by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 91,594 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $3,523,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Stock Up 1.9%

DHT stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.03. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DHT. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

