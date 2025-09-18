Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. $BLFS

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,789,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 897,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 101,423 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 860,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.58 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -213.15 and a beta of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,707,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,654,826. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 124,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,497.54. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,198 shares of company stock worth $23,981,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

