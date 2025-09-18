Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 161.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.65.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 20.84%.The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $237,263.40. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,352 shares of company stock valued at $133,482. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

