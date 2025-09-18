Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $8,985,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $747.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.