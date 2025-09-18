Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.01 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 138.6% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $384,607.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,586.88. The trade was a 28.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 31.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

