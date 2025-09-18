Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.02 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 5,838,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,156,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 241,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 447,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,716,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 285,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 492,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,617,044.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,100,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,565,285.17. This trade represents a 3.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,537,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.