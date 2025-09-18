Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cohu were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cohu by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.