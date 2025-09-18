Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.12 Million Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $11.79 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

