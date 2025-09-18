Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.15 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJRI. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $62,023.26. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785.32. This trade represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Rogers sold 4,116 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $145,541.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,611.84. The trade was a 36.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $545,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $662.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 1.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Recommended Stories

