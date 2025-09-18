Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in XPEL were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $921.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.XPEL’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

