Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,408 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 33,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KGS opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

