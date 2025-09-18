Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKT opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,287,274 shares in the company, valued at $233,646,571.80. This represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

