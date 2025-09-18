Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 9.1%

NYSE:SOC opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore ( NYSE:SOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,336,000.12. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

