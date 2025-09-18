Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. $AVNS

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AVANOS MEDICAL were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AVANOS MEDICAL by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL during the first quarter valued at $146,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL during the first quarter valued at $181,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 46.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVANOS MEDICAL by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVANOS MEDICAL Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:AVNS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

AVANOS MEDICAL (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). AVANOS MEDICAL had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 66.89%.The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. AVANOS MEDICAL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AVANOS MEDICAL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of AVANOS MEDICAL to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVANOS MEDICAL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AVANOS MEDICAL Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

