Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $859.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSTM

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.