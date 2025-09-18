Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,381 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,470,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 335,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 680,766 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,255,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 197,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

