Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,612 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TMP opened at $68.39 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $986.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

About Tompkins Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

