Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,004 Shares of Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Deluxe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Deluxe by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Deluxe by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Deluxe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deluxe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:DLX opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.