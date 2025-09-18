Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,912,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,887,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,358,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,174,000 after buying an additional 147,336 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300,882 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,137,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 302,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

PRM opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $561,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 121,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,187.45. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $6,684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

