Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 849.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 44,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $2,620,168.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,270,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,543,343.05. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,677,555 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

