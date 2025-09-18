Rich Sparkle (NASDAQ:ANPA) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ANPA – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 2,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 71,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rich Sparkle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56.

Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited is a financial printing and corporate services provider which specializes in designing and printing quality financial print materials principally in Hong Kong. Its service portfolio covers a myriad of deliverables, mainly including listing documents, financial reports, fund documents, circulars and announcements.

