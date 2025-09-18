Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGTI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.44. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,589. This trade represents a 87.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 293,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,220. The trade was a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,530 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

