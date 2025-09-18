Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.77 and traded as high as $30.63. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 33,472 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rocky Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.54 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Tracie A. Winbigler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,991.10. The trade was a 41.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,942. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $754,400. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 109,012 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 104.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

