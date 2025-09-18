Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,590 shares of company stock worth $15,265,033. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

