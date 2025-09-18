Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.05.

STX opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $215.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,447.60. This represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 452,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after buying an additional 367,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

