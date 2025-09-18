Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRRK. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,222.42. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,562. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,947,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,393,000 after buying an additional 440,405 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.5% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after buying an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 423,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.