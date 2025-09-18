Schroders (LON:SDR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.89 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 379.20 ($5.17). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 376.73 ($5.13), with a volume of 1,257,821 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 373 price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Schroders from GBX 390 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.

Schroders Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,689.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 363.89.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £252.96. Insiders purchased a total of 379 shares of company stock worth $144,963 in the last three months. 86.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

