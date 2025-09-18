Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank now owns 3,955,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,007 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

