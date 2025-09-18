Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Drops By 26.4%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 442,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Allegro.eu stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $7.65.
About Allegro.eu
