Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Drops By 26.4%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 442,600 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Allegro.eu stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Allegro.eu has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

About Allegro.eu

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.