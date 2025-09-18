Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN) Drops By 22.1%

Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 330,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 424,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Camber Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CEIN opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -2.12. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Camber Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.