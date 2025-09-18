Short Interest in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Rises By 25.5%

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,919.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,664,100. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

