Short Interest in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Decreases By 22.1%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 375,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 481,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 626,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

