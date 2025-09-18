Short Interest in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expands By 25.4%

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 926,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 926,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on VRRM. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth $49,577,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,265,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 60,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,928 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,157,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 558,727 shares during the period.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

