Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Drops By 23.1%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 455,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 591,600 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at XOS

In related news, major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $126,519.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,749,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,900.72. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart N. Bernstein sold 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $44,045.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 98,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,345.06. The trade was a 12.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,665 shares of company stock worth $633,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.61. XOS has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XOS will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Report on XOS

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.