Short Interest in Yunji Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 23.5%

Yunji Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Yunji Stock Up 2.8%

YJ stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.