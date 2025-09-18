Short Interest in Yunji Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 23.5%

Yunji Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Yunji Stock Up 2.8%
YJ stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.
