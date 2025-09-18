Siga Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Siga Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Siga Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Siga Technologies by 116.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Siga Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siga Technologies Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Siga Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Siga Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

