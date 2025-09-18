Simplify National Muni Bond ETF $NMB Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Simplify National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Simplify National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Simplify National Muni Bond ETF (NMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that predominantly invests in investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds while utilizing a multi-asset option spread writing strategy. The fund seeks to provide income, and secondarily, capital appreciation.

