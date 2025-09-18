Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 873,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 458,519 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 65,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,304,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $22.48.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.