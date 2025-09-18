Singular Research Initiates Coverage on TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Equities research analysts at Singular Research began coverage on shares of TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Singular Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TSS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get TSS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSSI

TSS Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSSI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.22 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. TSS has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TSS

In related news, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 11,100 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $179,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 295,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,447.75. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 15,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,861.23. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,233. Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TSS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TSS in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in TSS during the first quarter worth about $247,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TSS during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000.

TSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.