SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Short Interest Update

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA:ADIV opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.58.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
