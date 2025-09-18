SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Short Interest Update

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:ADIV opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.58.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

