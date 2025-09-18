Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $331.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $280.27 and a one year high of $373.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.88.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

