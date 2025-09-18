Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Solventum by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Solventum by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

SOLV opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

View Our Latest Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.