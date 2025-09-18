Somerset Trust Co Has $469,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 12,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $209.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.