SouthState Co. $SSB Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 282.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SouthState by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SouthState by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SSB stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSB. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher bought 3,338 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,089.14. This represents a 67.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.