Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $7.28. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 11,596 shares.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Spark New Zealand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.0409 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

