SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,856,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after acquiring an additional 269,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $598.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

