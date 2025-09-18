Spire Inc. $SR Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2,602.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spire by 2,648.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 66.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

